Home >Companies >News >HDFC plans to raise funds; board meet on June 19
However, the quantum of the funds proposed to be raised was not disclosed. (Mint )
However, the quantum of the funds proposed to be raised was not disclosed. (Mint )

HDFC plans to raise funds; board meet on June 19

1 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2020, 11:58 PM IST PTI

  • In a regulator filing on Tuesday, the company said a meeting of its committee of directors, duly constituted by the board of directors, will be held on June 19
  • Housing Development Finance Corporation's (HDFC) shares on Tuesday closed 4.03 per cent higher at 1,822.80 a piece on BSE

NEW DELHI : HDFC, the country's largest mortgage lender, plans to raise funds and the proposal regarding this will be discussed by its board on June 19.

In a regulator filing on Tuesday, the company said a meeting of its committee of directors, duly constituted by the board of directors, will be held on June 19.

The meeting will "consider seeking shareholders' approval for raising of funds by issue of equity shares and/or other securities through any permissible mode(s)", it said.

However, the quantum of the funds proposed to be raised was not disclosed.

Housing Development Finance Corporation's (HDFC) shares on Tuesday closed 4.03 per cent higher at 1,822.80 a piece on BSE.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Standard life is selling 6,000,000 equity shares at a floor price of ₹2362 at a considerable discount to its closing price on Tuesday which stood at ₹2535 on NSE

Standard Life to sell 2.82% stake in HDFC AMC via OFS

2 min read . 16 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout