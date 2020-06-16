Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >HDFC plans to raise funds; board meet on June 19
However, the quantum of the funds proposed to be raised was not disclosed.

HDFC plans to raise funds; board meet on June 19

1 min read . 16 Jun 2020 PTI

  • In a regulator filing on Tuesday, the company said a meeting of its committee of directors, duly constituted by the board of directors, will be held on June 19
  • Housing Development Finance Corporation's (HDFC) shares on Tuesday closed 4.03 per cent higher at 1,822.80 a piece on BSE

NEW DELHI : HDFC, the country's largest mortgage lender, plans to raise funds and the proposal regarding this will be discussed by its board on June 19.

HDFC, the country's largest mortgage lender, plans to raise funds and the proposal regarding this will be discussed by its board on June 19.

In a regulator filing on Tuesday, the company said a meeting of its committee of directors, duly constituted by the board of directors, will be held on June 19.

In a regulator filing on Tuesday, the company said a meeting of its committee of directors, duly constituted by the board of directors, will be held on June 19.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The meeting will "consider seeking shareholders' approval for raising of funds by issue of equity shares and/or other securities through any permissible mode(s)", it said.

However, the quantum of the funds proposed to be raised was not disclosed.

Housing Development Finance Corporation's (HDFC) shares on Tuesday closed 4.03 per cent higher at 1,822.80 a piece on BSE.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated