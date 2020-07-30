Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >HDFC Q1 profit drops 5% y-o-y to 3,052 crore
Photo: PTI

HDFC Q1 profit drops 5% y-o-y to 3,052 crore

2 min read . 03:26 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam, Gopika Gopakumar

  • Revenue from operations climbed marginally to 13017.68 crore from 12990.29 crore in the same quarter last year

MUMBAI : Mortgage lender HDFC on Thursday reported a 4.73% year-on-year fall in standalone profit at 3,051.52 crore for the June quarter owing to lower profit on sale of investments and additional provision due to covid. The lender had reported 3203.10 crore profit in the same quarter last year.

A Bloomberg poll of 15 analysts had estimated a net profit of 2532.3 crore.

A Bloomberg poll of 15 analysts had estimated a net profit of 2532.3 crore.

A Bloomberg poll of 15 analysts had estimated a net profit of 2532.3 crore.

Revenue from operations climbed marginally to 13,017.68 crore from 12,990.29 crore in the same quarter last year.

The growth in the individual loan book, after adding back loans sold in the preceding 12 months was 17%. The growth in the total loan book after adding back loans sold was 16%. HDFC said that their retail business was impact due to the lockdown. However individual loan business has seen a month-on-month improvement with June 2020 disbursements being 68% of the corresponding month in the previous year.

Loans under moratorium 2 stood at 22.4% of the total AUM, compared to 27% under moratorium 1. Individual loans under moratorium 2 stood at 16.6% of the individual loan portfolio.

HDFC’s net Interest Income or core income for the quarter at 3392 crore was 10% higher than 3079 crore last year. net Interest Margin (NIM) was 3.1% compared to 3.3% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Asset quality remained stable with absolute gross NPAs rose sequentially to 8631 crore from 8908 crore in the March quarter. In percentage terms, gross NPA at 1.87% was lower than 1.99% in the March quarter.

Provisions for the quarter stood at 12,285 crore. The housing finance company made additional provision of 1,199 crore compared to 890 crore.

HDFC’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.3% of which Tier 1 capital was 16.2%. The company is looking to raise 14,000 crore by way of equity issuance.

At 02:30 pm, shares of HDFC fell 0.36% to 1872.75 apiece, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 0.78% to 37,774.06 points.

