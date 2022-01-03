Mortgage lender Housing Finance Development Corportation Ltd (HDFC) on Monday shared its business update for the quarter ending December, 2021.

The company has assigned loans amounting to ₹7,468 crore compared to ₹7,076 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, which is an increase of 5%.

"All the loans assigned during the December quarter were to HDFC Bank pursuant to the buyback option embedded in the home loan arrangement between the corporation and HDFC Bank," it said in a filing.

In 2021, loans sold amounted to ₹27,591 crore as compared to ₹16,956 crore in the previous year.

Gross income from dividend for the period under review came in at ₹195 crore, HDFC said.

As at December 31, 2021, for the purpose of Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), HDFC is carrying approximately ₹27,000 crore of unencumbered high quality liquid assets (HQLA), held entirely in government securities.

Further, approximately ₹13,000 crore of HQLA is held for statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) requirements against deposits and ₹15,000 crore is being maintained for general liquidity purpose.

In aggregate, HDFC has liquidity buffers of approximately ₹55,000 crore.

In accordance with RBI norms, with effect from December 1, 2021, the Corporation is required to maintain LCR of a minimum of 50%.

On Monday, HDFC shares closed 2.73% higher at ₹1,519.80 on NSE.

