HDFC Q4 Results: Firm announces dividend, check details here2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 04:48 PM IST
HDFC has set May 16, 2023 as the record date for the payment of the dividend.
Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Thursday declared a interim dividend of ₹44 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. Apart from this, the company also announced its Q4 results for FY23 and the overall yearly performance.
