Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Thursday declared a interim dividend of ₹44 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. Apart from this, the company also announced its Q4 results for FY23 and the overall yearly performance.

HDFC has set May 16, 2023 as the record date for the payment of the dividend. The interim dividend will be paid out from June 1, 2023, according to the company.

Earlier, HDFC declared an interim dividend of ₹30 per share in May 2022, and ₹23 per share in May 2021.

In the past twelve months, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has declared an equity dividend of 1500% amounting to ₹30 per share. At the current share price this results in a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd posted a standalone net profit of ₹4,425.50 for the quarter ended March, up nearly 20% from ₹3,700.32 in the same quarter previous fiscal.

The company's net interest income (NII) increased 16% year over year to ₹5,321 crore during the quarter from ₹4,600.9 in Q4FY22. The bank's provisions grew 4.8% year over year to ₹436.57 crore.

The assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹7,23,988 crore as against ₹6,53,902 crore in the previous year.

As at March 31, 2023, individual loans comprise 83 percent of the AUM. On an AUM basis, the growth in the individual loan book was 17%. The growth in the total loan book on an AUM basis was 11 percent.

“The inherent demand for home loans continues to remain strong. Growth in home loans was seen predominantly in the mid-income segment and high-end properties," the company said.

Following the Q4FY23 results, shares of the private banking company gained 2.66 per cent to close at 2,862 per piece on BSE. Shares of Housing Finance Development Corporation (HDFC) Ltd surged nearly 3 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹2,867 per share on BSE on Thursday.