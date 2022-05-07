Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) on Saturday announced that it has hiked its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) by 30 basis points which will be with effect from next week on Monday, May 9, 2022.

“HDFC increases its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on Housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 30 basis points, with effect from May 9, 2022," the financial services firm informed in an exchange filing today.

Earlier this month, the mortgage lender had hiked its retail prime lending rate by 5 basis points (bps) which came into effect from May 1, 2022.

HDFC offers an adjustable-rate loan also known as a floating rate loan as well as a trufixed loan in which the interest rate on the home loan remains fixed for a specific tenure (say the first two years of the entire loan tenure) after which it converts into an adjustable-rate loan, it said on the website.

For the quarter ended March 2022, the mortgage lender reported a 16% rise in its standalone net profit to ₹3,700 crore in the March 2022 quarter as compared to ₹3,180 crore in the year-ago period. The NII for the March quarter stood at ₹4,601 crore compared to ₹4,027 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 14%.

As at March 31, 2022, the assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹6.53 lakh crore as against ₹5.69 lakh crore in the previous year. On an AUM basis, the growth in the individual loan book was 17% and growth in the total AUM was 15%.

