HDFC raises ₹10,000cr equity capital in QIP; issues warrants and bonds

Housing finance major HDFC Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised ₹10,000 crore equity capital by issuing shares to qualified investors, including Government of Singapore and Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund.

Besides, the corporation has raised ₹3,693 crore through an issue of non-convertible debentures. It also allotted 1,70,57,400 warrants at an issue price of ₹180 per warrant, aggregating to around ₹307 crore under the QIP issue, according to a regulatory filing.

"We wish to inform you that the committee of directors -QIP 2020 of the Corporation at its meeting held today approved the allotment of..securities to eligible qualified institutional buyers pursuant to the issue," HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

HDFC said it has issued 5,68,18,181 equity shares at an issue price of ₹1,760, aggregating to ₹10,000 crore.

Among those who were allotted more than 5% of the securities offered in the QIP issue are Government of Singapore at 13.37% (7,596,457 shares) and Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund 5.54% (3,148,882 shares).

Also, HDFC Ltd issued 36,930 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹10 lakh each due on August 11, 2023, at par aggregating ₹3,693 crore carrying a coupon rate of 5.40% payable annually, it added.

Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) PTE and JM Financial Products Ltd were among the allottees of the NCDs.

The mortgage lender also issued 1,70,57,400 warrants at an issue price of ₹180 per warrant.

The warrant holders can exercise their right to exchange each warrant for one equity share at a price of ₹2,165 per warrant at any time before the expiry of a period of 36 months or until August 10, 2023, it added.

Those who subscribed to the warrants included SBI Blue Chip Fund, ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services, Reliance Ventures Ltd, Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund.

"Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares, the paid-up share capital of the Corporation stands increased to ₹358,28,53,976 consisting of 179,14,26,988 equity shares of ₹2 each," HDFC said.

HDFC shares traded up by 1.61% at ₹1827.60 apiece on BSE in preclose session.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

