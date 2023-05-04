‘Credila sees high interest’

Housing Development Finance Corp. (HDFC) has received multiple bids for its planned stake sale in education loan subsidiary HDFC Credila Financial Services, said vice-chairman and chief executive Keki Mistry. HDFC must reduce its stake in HDFC Credila to 10% within two years and stop customer acquisitions due to a Reserve Bank of India directive related to its merger with HDFC Bank. “We have already announced that we are willing to look at reducing our stake in the firm from 100% to 10%. A variety of people are making bids. We are collating all that," said Mistry.

