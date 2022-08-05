HDFC receives Sebi approval to change in control of HDFC AMC

Market regulator Sebi has granted its approval to NBFC-giant for change in control of its subsidiary HDFC AMC. HDFC received the approval on August 4. It has already received no-objection/approval from stock exchanges and RBI. The transaction is now subject to NCLT approval. The change in control of the asset management company is part of HDFC's merger deal with HDFC Bank.

