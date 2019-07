New Delhi: Mortgage lending major HDFC on Wednesday said that it will reduce its retail prime lending rate on housing loans from 1 August.

The lending major's 'Adjustable Rate Home Loans' will be reduced by 10 basis points with effect from 1 August. While loans up to ₹30 lakh for women will attract a 8.55 per cent rate, it will be 8.60 per cent for others.