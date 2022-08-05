HDFC seals $1.1 billion social loan for affordable housing

“Affordable housing is a critical component of quality infrastructure as also a growth driver for the real estate industry and the economy at large given its strong linkages to nearly 300 industries. It contributes to capital formation, employment, and income opportunities. A boost to affordable housing will play a significant role in the ‘Housing for All’ objective of the government. The aspiration to own a home is inherent in every household", said Mr. Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC Ltd, according to the press release of the company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}