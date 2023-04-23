Mumbai: Housing Finance Development Corp. Ltd is set to make a representation to the Reserve Bank of India to let its subsidiary HDFC Credila Financial Services continue signing up customers till it finds a buyer, two officials aware of the matter said.

HDFC will have to bring down its stake in HDFC Credila Financial Services to 10% over the next two years, and also stop onboarding new customers, according to the central bank’s conditions for its merger with HDFC Bank. Currently, HDFC holds 100% stake in its education finance arm.

“RBI does not want the bank to hold two NBFCs since HDFC Bank already holds HDB Financial. So, we were expecting RBI to tell HDFC to sell stake in Credila," one of the two officials said, adding the directive to stop doing new business was unexpected.

The housing finance major has been trying to sell its stake in Credila over the last one year. It had received interest from large private equity players and sovereign funds, but had kept talks on hold since it was awaiting clarity from RBI on the merger, the second official added.

“This move could potentially cause a lot of worry for students. We will therefore seek clarity from RBI on whether they mean stopping onboarding new students after the effective date of merger, or after two years by which time the sale has to be completed," said the second official.

An email sent to HDFC went unanswered.

Credila is one of India’s largest businesses in the education finance, and had a loan book of ₹15,238 crore at the end of the March quarter.

The company reported a net profit of ₹276 crore in FY23 against a net profit of ₹206 crore in FY2022. Gross non-performing assets stood at 0.17% as on 31 March, compared to 0.24% in the previous quarter.

A Hindu Businessline article dated 6 April 2022 said that the company was looking at a valuation of ₹3,000 crore for a 15-20% stake.

According to the second official, Credila’s book value is currently at around ₹2,400 crore. “Credila cannot look at an IPO since the timeline is restrictive. So, it makes sense to sell stake," the official added.

HDFC Credila Financial Services was incorporated in 2006 along with DSP Merrill Lynch Capital. In 2009, HDFC acquired DSP ML’s 41% stake in the company, and bought the remaining 9.12% stake from erstwhile promoters Ajay Bohora and Anil Bohora for ₹395 crore. Since FY17, HDFC has infused capital of ₹735 crore into HDFC Credila, including ₹300 crore in November 2022. .