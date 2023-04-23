HDFC to move RBI on Credila’s future2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 11:32 PM IST
HDFC will have to bring down its stake in HDFC Credila Financial Services to 10% over the next two years, and also stop onboarding new customers, according to the central bank’s conditions for its merger with HDFC Bank
Mumbai: Housing Finance Development Corp. Ltd is set to make a representation to the Reserve Bank of India to let its subsidiary HDFC Credila Financial Services continue signing up customers till it finds a buyer, two officials aware of the matter said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×