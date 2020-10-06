HDFC sees biz back to pre-covid levels in Q2

Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) on Monday said its individual loan business improved in the second quarter, a sign that business is going back to pre-covid levels.

Loan disbursements during the September quarter were at 95% of the level in corresponding quarter last year, HDFC said in a notice to stock exchanges. Individual loan approvals grew 9% year-on-year (y-o-y) while the number of loan applications received jumped by 12%.

Individual loan business also saw a month-on-month uptick as disbursements at the end of June quarter were at 68% level of the corresponding month in the previous year.

The housing finance company said that September saw the highest recovery since the coronavirus outbreak.

This is in contrast to the June quarter when HDFC’s lending operations were heavily affected with a 4.73% y-o-y fall in standalone profit to ₹3,051.52 crore. The retail business was also impacted during the June quarter.

Loans under moratorium 2 stood at 22.4% of the total assets under management, compared to 27% under moratorium 1.

Individual loans under moratorium 2 stood at 16.6% of the overall individual loans portfolio.

Last week, HDFC started a month-long property show, ‘India Homes Fair’, featuring over 350 projects from more than 175 developers located across 50 Indian cities targeted at non-resident Indians and persons of Indian origin based in London, Singapore, and West Asia.

“We at HDFC have seen demand coming back. In July 2020, HDFC achieved 81% of July 2019 disbursements. This is better than what we had expected given the lockdown and other restrictions. The subsequent months have been even better," HDFC managing director Renu Sud Karnad said.

