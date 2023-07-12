HDFC bows out of exchanges with record deliveries

HDFC bows out of exchanges with record deliveries1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 11:39 PM IST
HDFC saw record high volume of ₹11,567.44 crore and the highest-ever deliverable quantity of 33.8 million shares, indicating that investors and traders took delivery ahead of the record date on 13 July to be eligible for receiving the merged HDFC Bank shares
Mumbai: Housing Development Finance Corp., India’s largest mortgage lender, took its last bow from the stock market on Wednesday with a record high volume of ₹11,567.44 crore and the highest-ever deliverable quantity of 33.8 million shares, indicating that investors and traders took delivery ahead of the record date on 13 July to be eligible for receiving the merged HDFC Bank shares.
