HDFC ties with Accenture to digitally transform lending business. Details here

The collaboration will bring in a cloud-native lending platform with digital workflows for every step of the customer journey including application, loan processing, credit underwriting and decisions, disbursement, and loan servicing.
NBFC giant, HDFC on Thursday announced the collaboration with global information technology services and consulting firm, Accenture to digitally transform its lending business. The tie-up will revamp HDFC’s customer experience and business processes to provide greater operational agility and efficiency, and drive business growth.
"The ongoing market disruption in the mortgage industry calls for a focused commitment to digital-led reinvention of customer experiences, which we believe will be pivotal to driving future growth," Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director, HDFC said.
Sonali Kulkarni, who leads financial services in India for Accenture said, "By taking a cloud-first approach, HDFC will be able to leverage the power of digital innovations and embed AI-driven insights throughout their lending lifecycle. The platform will also serve as a template for additional, new customer services and capabilities, all made possible by a cloud-based digital core, which is essential for enterprise reinvention."
The collaboration is aimed at making HDFC's lending lifecycle paperless and nimble.
In a statement, HDFC highlighted that a key element of the program is a cloud-native lending platform with digital workflows for every step of the customer journey including application, loan processing, credit underwriting and decisions, disbursement, and loan servicing. It leverages a machine learning-based decision engine aimed at improving risk mitigation and driving agility by standardizing the credit underwriting process.
Further, the platform includes a user-friendly mobile application and a web-based portal for customers. Developed using human-centric design principles, the intuitive mobile application and web portal will enable digital-native experiences and significantly reduce the time taken for customer onboarding.
Also, the platform will offer customers real-time visibility into their home loan application status and other related service requests anytime, anywhere.
Abhijit Singh, chief information and technology officer, HDFC Ltd. said, "We believe that embracing leading-edge technologies to develop user-centric systems and a robust technology backbone is an essential element of our transformation journey. A data-driven organisational culture and digitally-enabled workplace experiences that empower our people are equally important."
Additionally, a mobile application with a specially designed, gamified user experience will help HDFC’s large sales field force and channel partners track business leads and service customers in real-time.
On BSE, HDFC shares settled at ₹2289.60 apiece down by 1.7%.