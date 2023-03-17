HDFC to consider raising funds at board meet on 27 March

In a stock exchange filing, HDFC Corp wrote, "We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Corporation is scheduled to be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 inter alia to consider issuance of unsecured redeemable nonconvertible debentures, in various tranches, under a Shelf Placement Memorandum, aggregating ₹57,000 crore on a private placement basis, in accordance with the approval granted by the shareholders of the Corporation at the 45th Annual General Meeting held on June 30, 2022".