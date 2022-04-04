HDFC to merge with HDFC bank

“The combined entity will bring together complementary strengths of the two organizations, enabling a rewarding customer relationship. Post the combination, HDFC Bank’s customers will be offered mortgages as a core product in a seamless manner. HDFC Bank will also leverage the long tenor mortgage relationship to offer varied credit and deposit products enabled through better insights through-out the customer life-cycle. This will result in an enhanced value proposition and customer experience for all customers of the combined entity," the bank said.