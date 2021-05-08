NEW DELHI : Housing finance major HDFC Ltd is selling 0.62 per cent of its stake in general insurance subsidiary HDFC Ergo to the foreign JV partner Ergo International for over ₹236 crore to meet regulatory norms. The Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) is required to reduce its shareholding in HDFC Ergo to 50 per cent or below as per an RBI directive. HDFC has today entered into a share purchase agreement for sale of 44,12,000 equity shares of ₹10 each, representing 0.62 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital of HDFC Ergo, the mortgage lender said in a regulatory filing on Saturday. The agreement contains "the sale of 44,12,000 equity shares of HDFC Ergo by HDFC, Indian promoter of HDFC Ergo to Ergo International AG, foreign promoter of HDFC Ergo," it said in the filing. Ergo International AG does not belong to the promoter/promoter group of HDFC, it added. The sale is expected to be completed by May 12, 2021, for a cash consideration of ₹2,364,832,000 i.e., ₹536 per equity share, HDFC said in the filing. The total income of HDFC Ergo for year ended March 31, 2021 was ₹7,557.50 crore, which was 5.43 per cent of the consolidated income of HDFC.