HDFC to sell 10% stake in HDFC Capital to ADIA

Set up in 2016, HDFC Capital is the investment manager to HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Funds 1, 2 & 3, and is aligned with the Union government's goal to increase housing supply and support the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - ‘Housing for All’ initiative. HDFC Capital manages an approximately $3 billion funding platform which has recently been rated as one of the world’s largest private finance platforms focused on development of affordable housing.

