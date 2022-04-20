HDFC to sell 10% stake in HDFC Capital to ADIA

HDFC to sell 10% stake in HDFC Capital to ADIA2 min read . 10:26 AM IST
The funds managed by HDFC Capital provide long-term, flexible funding across the lifecycle of affordable and mid-income housing projects including early-stage funding
NEW DELHI: Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd. on Wednesday said it has entered binding agreement to sell a 10% stake in wholly-owned subsidiary HDFC Capital to an arm of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for ₹184 crore.
ADIA is also the primary investor in the alternative investment funds managed by HDFC Capital.
Set up in 2016, HDFC Capital is the investment manager to HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Funds 1, 2 & 3, and is aligned with the Union government's goal to increase housing supply and support the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - ‘Housing for All’ initiative. HDFC Capital manages an approximately $3 billion funding platform which has recently been rated as one of the world’s largest private finance platforms focused on development of affordable housing.
The funds managed by HDFC Capital provide long-term, flexible funding across the lifecycle of affordable and mid-income housing projects including early-stage funding. In addition, the funds will also invest in technology companies (construction technology, fin-tech, clean-tech etc.) engaged in the affordable housing ecosystem.
Deepak Parekh, chairman, HDFC Ltd., said, “This investment by ADIA will enable HDFC Capital to leverage ADIA’s global expertise and experience to further propel HDFC Capital towards becoming a leading investment platform for global and local investors across multiple strategies and asset classes in the real estate and technology ecosystem."
HDFC Capital’s target is to finance the development of one million affordable homes in India through a combination of innovative financing, partnerships and technology, while focusing on sustainability. To achieve this, the company is in discussions with leading global investors to raise additional funds to be invested in development of affordable, mid-income housing projects in India.
Mohamed AlQubaisi, executive director of the Real Estate Department, ADIA, said, “This agreement builds on our successful investments in the H-CARE funds and underlines our belief in the positive long term outlook for affordable and mid-market housing in India."