Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >HDFC to sell 24.48% stake in Good Host for 232.81 crore
Subsequent to the above sale, Good Host would cease to be an associate company of the corporation, HDFC said.

HDFC to sell 24.48% stake in Good Host for 232.81 crore

1 min read . 11:26 AM IST PTI

HDFC said the aggregate sale consideration for the sale shares is 232.81 crore which is subject to various customary adjustments as agreed between the parties, and the final sale consideration shall be calculated accordingly

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd has signed an agreement to sell its 24.48% stake in Good Host, a company engaged in the business of managing student housing facilities, for 232.81 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd has signed an agreement to sell its 24.48% stake in Good Host, a company engaged in the business of managing student housing facilities, for 232.81 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

"The corporation has today entered into a share purchase agreement for sale of 47,75,241 equity shares of Re 1 each, representing 24.48% of the issued and paid-up share capital of Good Host," Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) said in the late night regulatory filing on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"The corporation has today entered into a share purchase agreement for sale of 47,75,241 equity shares of Re 1 each, representing 24.48% of the issued and paid-up share capital of Good Host," Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) said in the late night regulatory filing on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | The fear of flying at Mount 50K

HDFC said the aggregate sale consideration for the sale shares is 232.81 crore which is subject to various customary adjustments as agreed between the parties, and the final sale consideration shall be calculated accordingly. Good Host, which is engaged in providing hostel services, guest house services, service apartments and leasing of property for hostel service, had reported a turnover of 112.60 crore for fiscal 2019-20.

Subsequent to the above sale, Good Host would cease to be an associate company of the corporation, HDFC said. The mortgage lender, however, did not give details about the buyer. HDFC had acquired 25.01% stake in Good Host in August 2018 for 69.5 crore.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.