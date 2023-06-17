HDFC twins merger: RBI clarifies on HDFC Bank's commercial liabilities. Details here1 min read 17 Jun 2023, 10:28 AM IST
HDFC twins merger: RBI has allowed HDFC Bank to hold commercial papers issued by HDFC Ltd till maturity in response to the bank's request
HDFC twins merger: In response to the HDFC Bank's request to clarify on commercial papers in the wake of HDFC twins merger, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued clarifications allowing the private lender to hold commercial papers issued by HDFC Ltd till their maturity. However, the central Indian bank asked HDFC Bank to not roll over or re-issue commercial papers issued by HDFC Ltd after effective merger date.
