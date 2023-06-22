HDFC warrants to list under HDFC Bank2 min read 22 Jun 2023, 10:41 PM IST
The post-merger listing will allow warrant holders to exchange the warrants for equity shares of HDFC Bank
MUMBAI : The outstanding warrants issued by HDFC Ltd will be listed and traded under HDFC Bank, after the merger between the two entities is finalized, in line with the relaxation of a rule on the post-merger listing of warrants by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the bank informed the stock exchanges.
