MUMBAI : The outstanding warrants issued by HDFC Ltd will be listed and traded under HDFC Bank, after the merger between the two entities is finalized, in line with the relaxation of a rule on the post-merger listing of warrants by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the bank informed the stock exchanges.

The merger is expected to be closed by next month.

HDFC Bank said it had been informed by the BSE and NSE that Sebi has granted relaxation from applying Rule 19(2) (b) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rule, subject to certain conditions specified.

Upon the effective date of merger and subsequent listing of warrants under HDFC Bank, the warrants will be available for trading on the designated date associated with the listing. The warrant holders will have the right to swap their warrants for equity shares of HDFC Bank, based on the share exchange ratio outlined in the Scheme, until 10 August 2023.

Rule 19 of the SCRR outlines the requirements a firm must fulfil for listing securities on a stock exchange. It also establishes a minimum offer and dilution requirements for listing any class of equity. The warrants also enable holders to convert to shares at a predetermined price within a specified time in exchange for payment to the warrants’ issuer. Once these are exercised the issuer issues fresh shares to the warrant holders.

“In relation to outstanding listed warrants that have been issued by HDFC Ltd, and will continue in the name of HDFC Bank, on the effective date of the scheme, HDFC Bank had, in relation to the proposed listing of warrants in the name of HDFC Bank, made an application to Sebi through stock exchange under Rule 19(7) of SCRR for relaxation of strict enforcement of Rule 19(2)(b) of SCRR," the bank added. “BSE and NSE vide letters dated 21 June has informed HDFC Bank that the Sebi granted relaxation from applicability of Rule 19(2)(b) of the SCRR, subject to certain conditions," it said.