HDFC's individual loan biz sees strong momentum in Q4, rising over 11.5% yoy

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In Q4FY22, HDFC assigned individual loans amounting to ₹8,367 crore compared to ₹7,503 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year - registering a growth of more than 11.5% yoy. Meanwhile, individual loans sold in the preceding 12 months amounted to ₹28,455 crore (PY: ₹18,980 crore).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Also, HDFC has assigned ₹1,500 crore of standard, non-individual loans during the quarter under review.
Moreover, the NBFC's gross income from dividends stood at ₹128 crore (PY: ₹111 crore) in the last quarter of FY22.
Notably, there was no sale of investments in subsidiary/associate companies during Q4FY22.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On BSE, today, HDFC shares were on a bullish note. The shares settled at ₹2450.95 apiece up by ₹62.30 or 2.61% on the exchange. The shares have traded between the intraday high and low of ₹2464.90 apiece and ₹2351.40 apiece.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!