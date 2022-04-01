Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  HDFC's individual loan biz sees strong momentum in Q4, rising over 11.5% yoy

HDFC's individual loan biz sees strong momentum in Q4, rising over 11.5% yoy

HDFC's gross income from dividends stood at 128 crore (PY: 111 crore) in the last quarter of FY22.
1 min read . 10:30 PM IST Livemint

  • In Q4FY22, HDFC assigned individual loans amounting to 8,367 crore compared to 7,503 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year - registering a growth of more than 11.5% yoy.

NBFC-giant, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Friday announced provisional data of its loan, investments, and gross income for the quarter ending March 31, 2022.

In its regulatory filing, HDFC said, "the individual loan business continued to see strong momentum during the quarter ended March 31, 2022."

In Q4FY22, HDFC assigned individual loans amounting to 8,367 crore compared to 7,503 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year - registering a growth of more than 11.5% yoy.  Meanwhile, individual loans sold in the preceding 12 months amounted to 28,455 crore (PY: 18,980 crore).

Also, HDFC has assigned 1,500 crore of standard, non-individual loans during the quarter under review.

Moreover, the NBFC's gross income from dividends stood at 128 crore (PY: 111 crore) in the last quarter of FY22.

Notably, there was no sale of investments in subsidiary/associate companies during Q4FY22.

On BSE, today, HDFC shares were on a bullish note. The shares settled at 2450.95 apiece up by 62.30 or 2.61% on the exchange. The shares have traded between the intraday high and low of 2464.90 apiece and 2351.40 apiece.

