He raised Disney park prices—and fans still love him. Now he’s on CEO shortlist.
Robbie Whelan , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 29 Aug 2024, 04:14 PM IST
SummaryJosh D’Amaro, head of the entertainment giant’s theme-park division, is in contention to succeed Bob Iger.
ANAHEIM, Calif.—Hours before taking the stage in front of 12,000 screaming fans for the biggest presentation of his career, Disney’s top parks executive flitted among a throng of Mickey devotees, shaking hands and smiling for selfies.
