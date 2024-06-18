‘He screamed in my face’: Howard Schultz reveals Steve Jobs's intense advice to fire entire Starbucks leadership in 2008
Starbucks's former CEO Howard Schultz has revealed that Steve Jobs had "screamed" in his face while trying to convince him to fire his leadership team. Schultz shared this incident on the Acquired podcast, recounting the incident that took place in 2008.