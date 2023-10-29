Headcount at IT cos sees 1st fall in 25 yrs
With the six months to March typically softer for IT companies than the first half because of fewer working days, the year ending 31 March may mark the first instance of Indian IT companies ending the year with fewer employees than at the beginning of the fiscal year
MUMBAI, BENAGLURU : Nine of India’s top 10 software services firms, employing more than 2 million engineers, have seen their workforce shrink in the six months to 30 September, the first time in more than 25 years, as clients in the US and Europe cut spending amid rising economic and geopolitical risks.