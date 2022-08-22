Heads up for Tails announces Kriti Sanon as its first brand ambassador

Petcare brand Heads up for Tails has announced actor Kriti Sanon, who is an animal lover and a pet parent, as its first brand ambassador, the company said. “I am very proud to join them as a brand ambassador. I believe that pets are family, and they deserve the best. I am very excited to partner with them as they support millions of pet parents across the country by becoming their go-to destination. I am also very inspired by its foundation’s mission of bringing food, health, shelter and safety to street animals, and I look forward to doing meaningful work with our shared communities," Sanon said.

