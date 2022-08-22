Heads up for Tails announces Kriti Sanon as its first brand ambassador

In August 2021, the company raised $37 million in a Series A round led by Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India along with participation from Amitell Capital and existing investor, W&C PetTech
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Petcare brand Heads up for Tails has announced actor Kriti Sanon, who is an animal lover and a pet parent, as its first brand ambassador, the company said. “I am very proud to join them as a brand ambassador. I believe that pets are family, and they deserve the best. I am very excited to partner with them as they support millions of pet parents across the country by becoming their go-to destination. I am also very inspired by its foundation’s mission of bringing food, health, shelter and safety to street animals, and I look forward to doing meaningful work with our shared communities," Sanon said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Petcare brand Heads up for Tails has announced actor Kriti Sanon, who is an animal lover and a pet parent, as its first brand ambassador, the company said. “I am very proud to join them as a brand ambassador. I believe that pets are family, and they deserve the best. I am very excited to partner with them as they support millions of pet parents across the country by becoming their go-to destination. I am also very inspired by its foundation’s mission of bringing food, health, shelter and safety to street animals, and I look forward to doing meaningful work with our shared communities," Sanon said.
In August 2021, the company raised $37 million ( ₹277 crores) in a Series A round led by Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India along with participation from Amitell Capital and existing investor, W&C PetTech.
In August 2021, the company raised $37 million ( ₹277 crores) in a Series A round led by Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India along with participation from Amitell Capital and existing investor, W&C PetTech.
“Kriti Sanon is an award winning actor, a passionate animal lover and a pet parent. Together, we have started on a phenomenal journey to reach and influence millions of pet households across the country. Kriti is also deeply committed to the foundation and our mission to help remove hunger and provide health, safety & shelter for street animals. She was a HUFT customer for many years, and during that time, the brand got sharp inputs from Kriti on products and values. This strengthened the conviction that the brand had in choosing her as its brand ambassador," Rashi Narang, founder of the firm said,.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India’s pet care segment was about ₹3,701 crore in FY20-21, according to research firm Euromonitor International. Last year, it said that the figure stood at ₹3,134.8 crore. The sector was growing at 15% CAGR between 2016-2021 and is expected to double to 30% CAGR in 2021-2026.