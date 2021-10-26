BENGALURU : Pregnancy and parenting platform Healofy on Tuesday said it has raised ₹48 crore ($6.5 million) from Celesta Capital and existing investor, Omidyar Network India, among others.

In addition to this, the company has also raised $1 million in debt from Stride Ventures.

The five-year old startup serves Indian women across key life stages, starting from preconception to early motherhood. It also provides a safe community for women to discuss their pregnancy-related health concerns and transition to early motherhood.

According to the company, the fundraise will help Healofy consolidate its position and provide high-quality pregnancy and early motherhood direct-to-consumer (D2C) products.

“Across the top 20 Indian cities, one out of four women in early stages of motherhood accesses the Healofy app on a monthly basis. This is testimony to the quality of content and the strength of the community on our platform. Additionally, we identified a significant trust deficit across our consumer base when it came to purchasing high quality products within this segment. Healofy’s D2C portfolio helps mothers tap into the power of conversational commerce, learn from peers by exchanging experiences and product reviews," said Gaurav Aggarwal, chief executive officer and co-founder of Healofy.

Aggarwal added that the company is already processing over 50,000 orders per month for its D2C products.

“We are always searching for technology that makes a positive impact on people’s lives. Healofy represents a sea change in how women in India access important health information about pregnancy and childcare, while also lending a trusted voice regarding products that help on that journey," said Sudhir Rao, managing director of Celesta Capital.

Healofy’s community platform at present covers over 450 categories and topics specific to the needs of mothers and babies, spanning across 45 months of early motherhood.

“We are thrilled to double down on our Healofy investment and remain firm believers in their vision to become a one-stop trusted platform for mothers and mothers-to-be to cater to their content, community and commerce needs. With their deep focus on Indian language content and indigenous product preferences, we think Healofy is well positioned to scale their consumer base to every corner of the country", said Aditya Misra, principal, Omidyar Network India.

The Healofy platform is available in nine Indian languages, and has over 600,000 daily and 2 million monthly active users on its Android app.

