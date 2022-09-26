Health insurance third-party administrator Medi Assist acquires Medvantage

“Medvantage, one of the first and only specialized corporates focused TPA, and Medi Assist share similar values, expertise, capabilities, and vision. This acquisition ensures that Medi Assist is positioned to deliver best-in-class service to Medvantage’s corporate customers and to ensure that we remain laser focused on a member-first agenda," Nimish R. Parekh, chairman of Medvantage, said in a statement.