Health insurers are big winners in Biden’s inflation law

The biggest concern is that Mr. Biden will declare an end to the public-health emergency, which vastly expanded Medicaid. Since the pandemic started in 2020, states have enjoyed more federal support while being prohibited from kicking people off Medicaid regardless of income levels. So someone who went on Medicaid in early 2020 due to being unemployed as a result of Covid-19 but found a much more lucrative role later on is still receiving Medicaid coverage because states haven’t made a redetermination of her benefits, as is normally required every year. That is unsustainable and unlikely to continue.