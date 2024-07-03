Paytm launches ’Health Saathi Plan’ at just ₹35 per month. Five things to know

One 97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the Paytm brand, has announced the launch of 'Paytm Health Saathi', an exclusive health and income protection plan for its merchant partners, available on the ‘Paytm for Business’ app.

This initiative is part of Paytm's ongoing efforts to support its vast network of merchant partners by providing them with affordable, comprehensive healthcare benefits. The launch of 'Paytm Health Saathi aims to safeguard the well-being of its merchants, ensuring their health and business continuity. With this service, Paytm continues to empower its merchant partners, bolstering their resilience, while democratising access to affordable coverage.

According to a Paytm spokesperson, "The introduction of Paytm Health Saathi underscores our unwavering dedication to the well-being of our merchant partners. This initiative is crucial to our mission to provide them with comprehensive and affordable coverage that aids their ongoing operations. Through customized solutions that meet their specific needs, we strive to enhance the robust support system we offer to our community of business owners."

1)Starting at just ₹35 per month on a monthly subscription, Paytm Health Saathi offers a range of services that include unlimited doctor teleconsultation and in-person doctor visits (OPD) within its partner network.

2)It also includes income protection cover in the event of business interruptions due to accidents or natural calamities such as floods, fires, or strikes.

3)The doctor teleconsultation service provides additional benefits, including discounts at leading pharmacies and on diagnostic tests.

4)The claim process is streamlined and can be completed with just a few clicks, within the app

5) The 'Paytm Health Saathi' pilot started in May and has already seen over 3000 merchant partners avail of the plan. Following its initial success, the company rolled out this feature to all its merchants earlier this month.

Paytm share price Shares of One 97 Communications are trading -0.63% lower at ₹418.15 compared to their last closing price. They have been trading in the price range of 425.00 and 417.50. The company posted a net profit of -549.60 Crores in its last quarter.