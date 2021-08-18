NEW DELHI: HealthCare atHOME (HCAH), a health-tech company, on Wednesday said it has acquired SuVitas Holistic Healthcare in a cash and stock deal. Following this, SuVitas will become a 100% subsidiary of the HCAH. Further details were unavailable.

HCAH intends to take the business to 1,500 beds over the next 4-5 years. The company aims to have revenues of Rs800-1,000 crore during the same period compared with Rs100 crore now.

“Since inception, we have catered to over 20 lakh patients, including about 10 lakh patients during the COVID time. Currently, we cater to about 1.5 lakh patients in a month. We have a presence in over 70 cities," said Vivek Srivastava, co-founder & CEO, HCAH.

Antra Bhargava, CEO - SuVitas, said transition care is that part of the healthcare industry that bridges tertiary and home health care. That is the precise reason why SuVitas was conceptualised. Given the obvious synergies and the HCAH vision for India, all at SuVitas are excited to merge with HCAH India.

“We want to be the largest player in the chronic and pre and post-hospital care space in the country and effectively work as a hospital outside of the hospital though working in collaboration with the hospitals and doctors to provide a continuum of care to the patients…," added Srivastava.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.