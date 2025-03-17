Companies
Healthify aims for profitable India business amid US entry and AI innovations
Rwit Ghosh 6 min read 17 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryHealthify anticipates its first profitable quarter in India as it focuses on AI innovations and expands its US presence. The company attributed it to the restructuring in April 2024.
Digital health and wellness startup Healthify is on track to record its first cash-positive quarter in India as the company plans to deepen its artificial intelligence (AI) offerings in 2025, the company’s founder told Mint.
