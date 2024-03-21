HealthifyMe’s India business will be Ebitda-profitable by end of 2024, says CEO
Health-tech startup HealthifyMe’s India business will turn profitable at the Ebitda level by the end of the year, a top executive at the company said. The company is also looking to expand to 20 markets, including the US and UK, by the end of the year, said Tushar Vashisht, founder and CEO of HealthifyMe.