NEW DELHI: Healthium, a global player in medical devices, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of AbGel gelatin sponge business from Mumbai-based Shri SGK Labs, adding to its product portfolio focused on surgical and post-surgical care.

Earlier in this financial year, the company had acquired UK-based VitalCare Group to grow its urology portfolio and expand its market in Europe. It holds or has applied for 60 patents in India and the US. Its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru is registered with US FDA since 2004.

Healthium’s product portfolio includes surgical sutures, needles, a patented arthroscopy portfolio, a urology portfolio, hernia meshes, haemostats, gloves, ligation clips, surgical staplers and other wound closure devices.

“Hemostasis during surgical procedures is an area of concern for surgeons. This acquisition strengthens our presence in the category and our commitment to drive value for our customers. We look forward to combining Healthium’s R&D and manufacturing capabilities with the talent and expertise brought by AbGel’s team as we expand access to precision medtech for patients, globally," said Anish Bafna, CEO and MD, Healthium Medtech.

AbGel is a recognized brand in the gelatin sponge category and has been used in India since 1980. Healthium aims to expand the market access of this portfolio using its wide network of hospitals across India.

AbGel is an absorbable gelatin sponge, manufactured from highly purified neutral gelatin with haemostatic capabilities and is designed to control blood oozing in instances of haemorrhage from multiple small vessels, and is completely absorbed in 4 to 5 weeks with no residue or encapsulation. It is non-toxic, non-allergic, non-immunogenic and non-pyrogenic.

Surgeries may lead to substantial bleeding intra-operatively, causing increased morbidity and mortality. AbGel can effectively manage this across a wide variety of specialities including abdominal surgery, neurosurgery, gynaecological surgery, ENT surgery, and dental surgery.

“With Healthium’s wide distribution network and the additional support from its direct sales force, AbGel will successfully reach, touch and benefit many more lives," said Viral Parekh, director, SGK Labs.

