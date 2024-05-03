KKR, Novo Nordisk, others bid for Healthium buy
Summary
- Global PE major KKR and pharma major Novo Nordisk have submitted final bids for Healthium. A third, joint bid has come from India-focused PE firm ChrysCapital and Mankind Pharma.
Global private equity major KKR and pharma major Novo Nordisk have submitted final bids to acquire surgical sutures firm Healthium Medtech, three people with knowledge of the development said on condition of anonymity. A third, joint bid has come from India-focused PE firm ChrysCapital and Mankind Pharma.