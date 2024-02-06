Companies
Healthium's IPO didn't take off, but the big funds are circling
Summary
- The Apax Partners-owned company, earlier called Sutures India, has appointed investment bank Jefferies to run the process.
MUMBAI : Leading investors, including General Atlantic, ChrysCapital and Carlyle, are looking to acquire medical sutures maker Healthium Medtech Ltd, three people aware of the development said.
