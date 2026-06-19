HealthQuad looking at deeper opportunities in new age healthcare with its Fund III

Quadria Group-backed healthcare investor HealthQuad on Friday announced first-close commitments of ₹550 crore for its Fund III, representing more than one-third of the target fund size of ₹1,700 crore. The early growth investor sees a wider and deeper opportunity across new-age healthcare models.
“There is enough and more demand. And that is being demonstrated by the fundraise that we have done in a very short span of time,” Sunil Thakur, co-founder and IC Member, HealthQuad and partner, Quadria Capital, told Mint in an interview.
“...the probability of serious entrepreneurs who understand the space really well and are coming up with models that have a strong moat and stamina is vastly different from what we saw 4-5 years back, evident from our pipeline, which is upwards of $350-400 million,” Thakur added.