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HealthQuad looking at deeper opportunities in new age healthcare with its Fund III

Jessica JaniSneha Shah
3 min read19 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Healthquad is looking to deepen its investments across four key segments: healthtech, medtech, biopharma/tech, and novel healthcare delivery.
Healthquad is looking to deepen its investments across four key segments: healthtech, medtech, biopharma/tech, and novel healthcare delivery.
Summary

The early growth investor sees a wider and deeper opportunity across new age healthcare models, as demand and the pipeline of entrepreneurs building stronger, lasting businesses continues to grow

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Quadria Group-backed healthcare investor HealthQuad on Friday announced first-close commitments of 550 crore for its Fund III, representing more than one-third of the target fund size of 1,700 crore. The early growth investor sees a wider and deeper opportunity across new-age healthcare models.

Quadria Group-backed healthcare investor HealthQuad on Friday announced first-close commitments of 550 crore for its Fund III, representing more than one-third of the target fund size of 1,700 crore. The early growth investor sees a wider and deeper opportunity across new-age healthcare models.

“There is enough and more demand. And that is being demonstrated by the fundraise that we have done in a very short span of time,” Sunil Thakur, co-founder and IC Member, HealthQuad and partner, Quadria Capital, told Mint in an interview.

“There is enough and more demand. And that is being demonstrated by the fundraise that we have done in a very short span of time,” Sunil Thakur, co-founder and IC Member, HealthQuad and partner, Quadria Capital, told Mint in an interview.

“...the probability of serious entrepreneurs who understand the space really well and are coming up with models that have a strong moat and stamina is vastly different from what we saw 4-5 years back, evident from our pipeline, which is upwards of $350-400 million,” Thakur added.

Also Read | Pet clinic chain Vetic secures $40 million to double clinic network across India

HealthQuad has backed companies like GoApptiv, Qure.ai, Redcliffe Labs, Strand Life Sciences, Medikabazaar, Wysa, and Ekincare through its Funds I and II. It's now looking to deepen its investments across four key segments: healthtech, medtech, biopharma/tech, and novel healthcare delivery. India is one of the largest markets for Quadria Capital.

“The curve of technology, digital models, and even artificial intelligence adoption in healthcare services and operations, is picking up very fast…The expectation is that by 2030, the contribution of these tech and AI-led models will be almost 40% of the overall healthcare spend in India,” said Rahul Agarwal, partner and IC member, HealthQuad.

Fund III is managed by HealthQuad Advisors Pvt. Ltd, a vehicle 100% owned by Quadria Group, through Dr Amit Varma, Abrar Mir and Sunil Thakur. Following a mutual separation with KOIS in 2025, the Quadria Group has retained the majority of the team that continues to manage the prior funds, Fund I and II.

Also Read | Immuneel to take its cancer therapy beyond India after fresh funding

The contributors include existing LPs from prior funds, alongside new LPs spanning local and global fund-of-funds, institutions, and family offices.

The thesis for Fund III builds on the previous two Funds—to bet on new-age healthcare models, which will co-exist with conventional healthcare models to bridge the gap in the country’s health ecosystem.

HealthQuad’s assets under management (AUM) across its three funds are over $400 million. The healthcare investor's focus is on early-growth stage companies with ticket sizes roughly ranging between $30 million and $50 million.

Growth pathway

HealthQuad’s first fund has delivered 3X returns so far, with balance still remaining to be delivered, said Thakur.

Also Read | HealthQuad to raise third fund as founders retake control

The four key segments that HealthQuad is investing in are growing at 16-40% per annum and are collectively projected to contribute over 40% of the $600 billion Indian healthcare market by 2030, according to the firm.

“Our own pipeline is almost 500 plus companies, which are now pretty scaled up 50 to 100 crore plus annual revenues, many of them profitable,” said Agarwal.

For Fund III, the firm will increase allocation to medtech and biopharma/tech, while continuing to invest in healthtech and digital care delivery models.

The fund has committed its first investment in Lifesigns, an AI-powered remote patient monitoring platform.

Also Read | US-Iran peace deal could revive India’s IPO market in H2 2026

HealthQuad is the early-growth investment arm of Quadria Group, Asia’s largest healthcare investment platform, and was founded in 2016. While HealthQuad focuses on new-age healthcare technology, Quadria Capital invests in conventional healthcare models, managing over $4.8 billion in assets across 50 investments in South and Southeast Asia.

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    Meet the Author

    Jessica Jani

    Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since NovRead more

    ember 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.

    Read Less
    Sneha Shah

    Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

    l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

    Read Less
    Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeCompaniesNewsHealthQuad looking at deeper opportunities in new age healthcare with its Fund III

    HealthQuad looking at deeper opportunities in new age healthcare with its Fund III

    Jessica JaniSneha Shah
    3 min read19 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
    Healthquad is looking to deepen its investments across four key segments: healthtech, medtech, biopharma/tech, and novel healthcare delivery.
    Healthquad is looking to deepen its investments across four key segments: healthtech, medtech, biopharma/tech, and novel healthcare delivery.
    Summary

    The early growth investor sees a wider and deeper opportunity across new age healthcare models, as demand and the pipeline of entrepreneurs building stronger, lasting businesses continues to grow

    Gift this article

    Quadria Group-backed healthcare investor HealthQuad on Friday announced first-close commitments of 550 crore for its Fund III, representing more than one-third of the target fund size of 1,700 crore. The early growth investor sees a wider and deeper opportunity across new-age healthcare models.

    Quadria Group-backed healthcare investor HealthQuad on Friday announced first-close commitments of 550 crore for its Fund III, representing more than one-third of the target fund size of 1,700 crore. The early growth investor sees a wider and deeper opportunity across new-age healthcare models.

    “There is enough and more demand. And that is being demonstrated by the fundraise that we have done in a very short span of time,” Sunil Thakur, co-founder and IC Member, HealthQuad and partner, Quadria Capital, told Mint in an interview.

    “There is enough and more demand. And that is being demonstrated by the fundraise that we have done in a very short span of time,” Sunil Thakur, co-founder and IC Member, HealthQuad and partner, Quadria Capital, told Mint in an interview.

    “...the probability of serious entrepreneurs who understand the space really well and are coming up with models that have a strong moat and stamina is vastly different from what we saw 4-5 years back, evident from our pipeline, which is upwards of $350-400 million,” Thakur added.

    Also Read | Pet clinic chain Vetic secures $40 million to double clinic network across India

    HealthQuad has backed companies like GoApptiv, Qure.ai, Redcliffe Labs, Strand Life Sciences, Medikabazaar, Wysa, and Ekincare through its Funds I and II. It's now looking to deepen its investments across four key segments: healthtech, medtech, biopharma/tech, and novel healthcare delivery. India is one of the largest markets for Quadria Capital.

    “The curve of technology, digital models, and even artificial intelligence adoption in healthcare services and operations, is picking up very fast…The expectation is that by 2030, the contribution of these tech and AI-led models will be almost 40% of the overall healthcare spend in India,” said Rahul Agarwal, partner and IC member, HealthQuad.

    Fund III is managed by HealthQuad Advisors Pvt. Ltd, a vehicle 100% owned by Quadria Group, through Dr Amit Varma, Abrar Mir and Sunil Thakur. Following a mutual separation with KOIS in 2025, the Quadria Group has retained the majority of the team that continues to manage the prior funds, Fund I and II.

    Also Read | Immuneel to take its cancer therapy beyond India after fresh funding

    The contributors include existing LPs from prior funds, alongside new LPs spanning local and global fund-of-funds, institutions, and family offices.

    The thesis for Fund III builds on the previous two Funds—to bet on new-age healthcare models, which will co-exist with conventional healthcare models to bridge the gap in the country’s health ecosystem.

    HealthQuad’s assets under management (AUM) across its three funds are over $400 million. The healthcare investor's focus is on early-growth stage companies with ticket sizes roughly ranging between $30 million and $50 million.

    Growth pathway

    HealthQuad’s first fund has delivered 3X returns so far, with balance still remaining to be delivered, said Thakur.

    Also Read | HealthQuad to raise third fund as founders retake control

    The four key segments that HealthQuad is investing in are growing at 16-40% per annum and are collectively projected to contribute over 40% of the $600 billion Indian healthcare market by 2030, according to the firm.

    “Our own pipeline is almost 500 plus companies, which are now pretty scaled up 50 to 100 crore plus annual revenues, many of them profitable,” said Agarwal.

    For Fund III, the firm will increase allocation to medtech and biopharma/tech, while continuing to invest in healthtech and digital care delivery models.

    The fund has committed its first investment in Lifesigns, an AI-powered remote patient monitoring platform.

    Also Read | US-Iran peace deal could revive India’s IPO market in H2 2026

    HealthQuad is the early-growth investment arm of Quadria Group, Asia’s largest healthcare investment platform, and was founded in 2016. While HealthQuad focuses on new-age healthcare technology, Quadria Capital invests in conventional healthcare models, managing over $4.8 billion in assets across 50 investments in South and Southeast Asia.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Jessica Jani

      Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since NovRead more

      ember 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.

      Read Less
      Sneha Shah

      Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

      l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeCompaniesNewsHealthQuad looking at deeper opportunities in new age healthcare with its Fund III
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