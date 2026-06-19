HealthQuad looking at deeper opportunities in new age healthcare with its Fund III

Quadria Group-backed healthcare investor HealthQuad on Friday announced first-close commitments of ₹550 crore for its Fund III, representing more than one-third of the target fund size of ₹1,700 crore. The early growth investor sees a wider and deeper opportunity across new-age healthcare models.
Quadria Group-backed healthcare investor HealthQuad on Friday announced first-close commitments of ₹550 crore for its Fund III, representing more than one-third of the target fund size of ₹1,700 crore. The early growth investor sees a wider and deeper opportunity across new-age healthcare models.
“There is enough and more demand. And that is being demonstrated by the fundraise that we have done in a very short span of time,” Sunil Thakur, co-founder and IC Member, HealthQuad and partner, Quadria Capital, told Mint in an interview.
“There is enough and more demand. And that is being demonstrated by the fundraise that we have done in a very short span of time,” Sunil Thakur, co-founder and IC Member, HealthQuad and partner, Quadria Capital, told Mint in an interview.
“...the probability of serious entrepreneurs who understand the space really well and are coming up with models that have a strong moat and stamina is vastly different from what we saw 4-5 years back, evident from our pipeline, which is upwards of $350-400 million,” Thakur added.
HealthQuad has backed companies like GoApptiv, Qure.ai, Redcliffe Labs, Strand Life Sciences, Medikabazaar, Wysa, and Ekincare through its Funds I and II. It's now looking to deepen its investments across four key segments: healthtech, medtech, biopharma/tech, and novel healthcare delivery. India is one of the largest markets for Quadria Capital.
“The curve of technology, digital models, and even artificial intelligence adoption in healthcare services and operations, is picking up very fast…The expectation is that by 2030, the contribution of these tech and AI-led models will be almost 40% of the overall healthcare spend in India,” said Rahul Agarwal, partner and IC member, HealthQuad.
Fund III is managed by HealthQuad Advisors Pvt. Ltd, a vehicle 100% owned by Quadria Group, through Dr Amit Varma, Abrar Mir and Sunil Thakur. Following a mutual separation with KOIS in 2025, the Quadria Group has retained the majority of the team that continues to manage the prior funds, Fund I and II.
The contributors include existing LPs from prior funds, alongside new LPs spanning local and global fund-of-funds, institutions, and family offices.
The thesis for Fund III builds on the previous two Funds—to bet on new-age healthcare models, which will co-exist with conventional healthcare models to bridge the gap in the country’s health ecosystem.
HealthQuad’s assets under management (AUM) across its three funds are over $400 million. The healthcare investor's focus is on early-growth stage companies with ticket sizes roughly ranging between $30 million and $50 million.
Growth pathway
HealthQuad’s first fund has delivered 3X returns so far, with balance still remaining to be delivered, said Thakur.
The four key segments that HealthQuad is investing in are growing at 16-40% per annum and are collectively projected to contribute over 40% of the $600 billion Indian healthcare market by 2030, according to the firm.
“Our own pipeline is almost 500 plus companies, which are now pretty scaled up 50 to 100 crore plus annual revenues, many of them profitable,” said Agarwal.
For Fund III, the firm will increase allocation to medtech and biopharma/tech, while continuing to invest in healthtech and digital care delivery models.
The fund has committed its first investment in Lifesigns, an AI-powered remote patient monitoring platform.
HealthQuad is the early-growth investment arm of Quadria Group, Asia’s largest healthcare investment platform, and was founded in 2016. While HealthQuad focuses on new-age healthcare technology, Quadria Capital invests in conventional healthcare models, managing over $4.8 billion in assets across 50 investments in South and Southeast Asia.