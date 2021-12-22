MUMBAI : HealthQuad, a dedicated healthcare venture capital fund, has raised Rs1,134.5 crore (approx $150 million) for its second fund, helping it achieve over 2x of the target fund size of Rs550 crore, said a senior executive of the firm in an interaction with Mint.

In view of the overwhelming demand, the fund will exercise its green-shoe option. It intends to achieve a final close by March 2022.

The firm raised the capital from some of the largest DFIs (development finance institutions) and pension funds, European strategic investors and HNIs both from Europe and Asia. Around 20% of the capital has been raised from Indian LPs, said Charles-Antoine Janssen, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of HealthQuad

“The recent Covid-19 pandemic has given an impetus to the digital transformation of healthcare. This was clearly demonstrated by the fact that more than 85% of doctors used teleconsultation platforms during this period and more than 50% of doctors found digital platforms to be an effective tool for patient interactions. Pre-Covid adoption of teleconsultations by doctors was less than 10%. Teleconsultations were also well adopted by patients with overall rise in the number of teleconsults by 300%, with approximately 45% of them originating in Non-Metro cities in India. The number of E-pharmacy users increased from 3.5 million households in FY20 (pre-Covid) to more than 9 million households during Covid times. With more than 70% e-pharmacy users willing to stick to the online platforms, e-pharmacy orders are expected to reach 75 million households in the next 5 years," he said.

The fund will invest in 12-14 companies, with cheque size of around $5-20 million. It has already deployed $21 from the second fund and expects that by March 2022 it will be deploying close to $60 million.

HealthQuad has invested in health-tech companies such as Medikabazaar (digital platform for medical supplies and consumables), THB (clinical data aggregation and intelligence platform), HealthifyMe (digital wellness company) and Impactguru (integrated healthcare financing platform).

“While raising Fund I, we were not 100% sure that there would be sufficient interest from investors to back a fund that is dedicated to transformative healthcare in India and hence we had allocated 30% of the capital towards more conservative businesses. But Fund II will focus entirely on businesses that are digitizing the healthcare value chain," said Janssen

The health-tech ecosystem in India is very vibrant and more entrepreneurs are entering the space in growing numbers, he said.

“There are around 7,000 healthtech startups in the country of which around 760 have received funding. Our target universe is a set of 1,000 leading health tech companies in India that we have been mapping and helping since 2016," he said.

The number of healthtech companies is surging every year and the quality is becoming extraordinary, he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.