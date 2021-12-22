HealthQuad raises India’s largest dedicated healthcare VC fund of $150 mn

“The recent Covid-19 pandemic has given an impetus to the digital transformation of healthcare. This was clearly demonstrated by the fact that more than 85% of doctors used teleconsultation platforms during this period and more than 50% of doctors found digital platforms to be an effective tool for patient interactions. Pre-Covid adoption of teleconsultations by doctors was less than 10%. Teleconsultations were also well adopted by patients with overall rise in the number of teleconsults by 300%, with approximately 45% of them originating in Non-Metro cities in India. The number of E-pharmacy users increased from 3.5 million households in FY20 (pre-Covid) to more than 9 million households during Covid times. With more than 70% e-pharmacy users willing to stick to the online platforms, e-pharmacy orders are expected to reach 75 million households in the next 5 years," he said.