Healthtech startup ConnectedH raises $2.3 mn in seed funding

“We’re happy to partner with Kalaari Capital and Incubate Fund India in our journey. Diagnostics sector has been insulated from all the tech advancements over the past decade. However, with growing competition and increasing patient expectations, there is an organic shift to adopt tech solutions. We grew 10X over the past year and this round will help us accelerate our efforts to create a technology-driven platform for diagnostics," said ConnectedH founders Shubham Gupta, Rahul Kumar, and Suresh Singh in a joint statement on Wednesday.