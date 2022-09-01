Healthysure partners Visit Health to provide healthcare services

Customers will now have access to primary healthcare that includes doctor consultations, diagnostics, OPD covers and many more such services that can be accessed within a few minutes
Mumbai-based employee benefits Insurtech Healthysure has partnered Visit Health, the Delhi-based health-tech startup, to power full-stack, primary healthcare services for healthysure’s customers. Customers will now have access to primary healthcare that includes doctor consultations, diagnostics, OPD covers and many more such services that can be accessed within a few minutes.
Healthysure platform gives access to organizations to manage their employee benefits. With the addition of services from Visit Health, organizations can now look forward to an integrated experience of primary healthcare along with insurance and other benefits on the Healthysure platform.
Healthysure caters to more than 150 organizations’ employees under its platform and aims to cover more than 1,000 organizations’ by the end of next year.
“We are excited to have Visit Health as our partners as their tech platform and capabilities have enabled us to strengthen our full stack benefits platforms. Our customers can access these services through seamless integration with their platform," said Anuj Parekh, co-founder of Healthysure.
Founded by IIM B Anuj Parekh and ISB grad Sanil Basutkar in 2021, Healthysure is an employee benefits insurtech platform that focuses on group health insurance combined with other employee benefits to corporates and SMEs in India.
“It’s a pleasure to work with Anuj & Team at Healthysure, with their motivation and objective to simplify and help in distributing to SMEs PAN India. We are looking forward to further expand our distribution for primary care (Teleconsultations, OPD & Health check-ups) & this partnership directly corelates with our vision to solve the problem of accessibility, quality, and transparency of Healthcare services in India," Chetan Anand, Co-Founder of Visit Health, added.
Founded by BITS alumni Vaibhav Singh, Shashvat Tripathi, Chetan Anand, and Anurag Prasad in 2015, Delhi-based Visit Health is engaged in the business of providing healthcare and wellness through web and mobile applications. It also provides access to medical services such as diagnostics, OPD, pharmacy through its network partners, and health risk assessment to the subscribers.