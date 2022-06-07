HealthySure on Tuesday said it has started including LGBTQ+ partners under their group health insurance plans.

Organizations opting for a group health insurance cover for their teams can now include same-sex partners in their health plan, said the firm.

Group health insurance traditionally only included married partners of individuals as part of covering family members. As same-sex marriages are not legally permissible in India, it is not possible for same-sex partners to get covered under a group health insurance policy. HealthySure in collaboration with insurance partners is now offering coverage for these partners under a group health insurance plan.

Sanil Basutkar, co-founder said, “We have been working hard to enable this coverage for a long time. We understand the importance of identifying healthcare coverage patterns for the LGBTQ+ population. This was one of the key features requested from clients that promote inclusivity and diversity in the work environment."

Rather than getting access to medical care, people from the LGBTQ+ community often face stigma, discriminations, and hostility, leaving them at greater risk of a slew of diseases and raising the likelihood of depression and anxiety, which is the most common factor associated with suicide. The community struggles with the pressure to manage their identity in social settings and finding healthcare providers who can understand their specific needs and competently address their specific issues and concerns.

Although issues surrounding healthcare and insurance coverage continue to evolve and their legal rights have expanded, there’s still a long road ahead before members of LGBTQ+ community begin to see improvements, said the firm.