With India's growing importance in the global AI landscape, tech giant Nvidia has announced its flagship AI conference to be held in Mumbai in October. The Nvidia AI Summit, scheduled for October 23-25, 2024, is one of only three global events this year, alongside summits in Washington, D.C., and Japan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The summit will feature Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who will join other prominent industry leaders in various sessions. Attendees can look forward to interactive workshops, panel discussions, AI solutions and tools demonstrations, and an opportunity to engage directly with Huang.

Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director for Asia-South at Nvidia, highlighted the significance of the event, stating, “With accelerated computing infrastructure, research and AI skilling at scale, India has the potential to become the Intelligence Capital of the world and the upcoming NVIDIA AI Summit is the first of its kind with significant focus on India. It promises to be topical, relevant for India, and a must-attend event for developers, startups, and enterprises." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The event aims to bring together top executives, AI experts, developers, innovators, and key technology decision-makers to explore the latest advancements in artificial intelligence. It targets developers and business leaders from Global System Integrators (GSIs) and Global Capability Centers (GCCs) looking for AI solutions relevant to Indian and global markets.

A major highlight of the summit will be a fireside chat with Nvidia's founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, who will share his vision for the future of AI. Attendees can also expect hands-on demonstrations of cutting-edge AI technologies, networking opportunities, workshops, and expert panels on future AI trends.

The summit comes at a time when India is preparing to launch its dedicated AI mission. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently announced that the government plans to roll out the India AI Mission within the next few months – to support domestic companies in acquiring computing power for AI systems. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nvidia, known for producing some of the world's best GPUs crucial for AI technologies, has seen its market value soar to USD 3.16 trillion, making it the third most valuable company globally after Microsoft and Apple. The company has already secured deals with major Indian corporations, including Reliance Group, Tata Group, and Yotta Infrastructure, for its high-performance GPUs.