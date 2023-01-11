‘Heavy ad frequency creates a negative brand impression’5 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 11:47 PM IST
As a consumer, you want to be understood without giving away your privacy, and I think this is one of the things we do uniquely well, Kenny said
MUMBAI : In a changing world of advertising with several touch points and much overlapping, companies that study consumer behaviour when it comes to advertising also need to be more agile, said David Kenny, chairman and chief executive of Nielsen, which works in audience insights, data and analytics spaces and measures audiences across TV, digital, radio, and other media. During his first visit to India after the pandemic, Kenny said India is not only a priority market for the company but is also a test market where it can build models which can work across various countries. The measurement paradigm will become even more accurate with connected TVs, Kenny said in an interview. Edited excerpts: