Rains hit hydropower ops in North India

Rains hit hydropower ops in North India1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Four plants of NHPC—Dul Hasti Hydro Electric Project (3 units of 130 MW each), Salal (6 units, 115 MW each) on the Chenab river in Jammu & Kashmir, Chamera II (3 units,100 MW each) and Chamera III (3 unitsmof 77 MW each) on the Ravi in Himachal Pradesh -- are shut
New Delhi: The heavy rains in North India have impacted operations at hydropower plants for the past couple of days. Officials with hydropower companies said that power generation has been impacted by accumulation of silt.
