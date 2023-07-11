Rains hit hydropower ops in North India

Two projects of SJVN in Himachal Pradesh also have been shut since Sunday morning, officials said. Nathpa Jhakri hydro electric project (1500 MW) and Rampur hydropower project on the Sutlej river have been shut since around 9.15 am on Sunday and may resume operations in a day or two. “Hydropower projects usually can operate with silt levels of up to 5000 ppm (parts per million). However, the silt level on Sutlej touched 30,000 ppm on Sunday and currently it is around 10,000 ppm," said an official on condition of anonymity.