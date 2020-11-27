Hedge fund spat with Vedanta shines spotlight on Jersey unit

It’s an offshore subsidiary in Jersey, an island near the coast of France in the English Channel. Established in 2006, CIHL was a holding vehicle owned by Cairn India Ltd., when the firm was held by Cairn Energy Plc, before Vedanta Resources acquired a controlling stake in 2011. Later, London-based Vedanta Resources merged Cairn with its India unit Vedanta Ltd. in 2017. It’s now a unit of Vedanta Ltd., and owns a stake in its key oil field in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.