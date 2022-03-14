Hedges give companies temporary relief from surging energy prices

Associated British Foods, the owner of fashion chain Primark, has hedged all of its energy needs, Chief Financial Officer John Bason said. “There are a number of months before we start to feel the effects of these increases in natural-gas prices," Mr. Bason said. The company, which also operates sugar refineries and food manufacturing plants, has hedge contracts ranging from a few to several months, Mr. Bason said. “We are seeing some benefit, but it is temporary," he said. The company declined to comment on how much it spends on energy purchases.

